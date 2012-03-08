DIARY-Japan - March 9

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
-- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
-- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
-- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.
Friday, March 9
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Money supply for February
Monday, March 12
- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy review
2350* - Machinery orders for January
2350* - Corporate goods price for February
0500 - Consumer confidence for February
0630 - Head of Japan’s biggest business lobby Keidanren to hold regular news conference
Tuesday, March 13
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy review. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold news conference from around 0630.
0200 - Power generation data for February
0130 - Coca-Cola Japan executives brief on 2012 strategic plan.
Wednesday, March 14
- Masatsugu Asakawa, deputy vice finance minister for international affairs, to give a keynote speech at a conference hosted by the Asia Development Bank Institute.
2350* - MOF Business confidence for January-March
0300 - Weekly oil data
0430 - Japan revised industrial output for January
Thursday, March 15
2350* - Capital flows data
0120 - 1-year discount bills auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
0500 - Japan’s top FX official, Takehiko Nakao speaks at a seminar on the global economy
Friday, March 16
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of Feb 13-14 meeting
0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0630 - Chubu Electric Power Co President Akihisa Mizuno holds news conference
0030 - Fast Retailing to open world’s largest Uniqlo store in Ginza, Tokyo.
---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts