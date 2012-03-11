FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - March 12
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 6 years

DIARY-Japan - March 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

-- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

-- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

-- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

-----------------------------------------------

Monday, March 12

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy review

2350* - Machinery orders for January

2350* - Corporate goods price for February

0500 - Consumer confidence for February

COMPANIES

0630 - Head of Japan’s biggest business lobby Keidanren to hold regular news conference

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 13

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy review. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold news conference from around 0630.

0200 - Power generation data for February

0500 - Nuclear Safety Commission to hold 4th meeting to review stress tests results of Kansai Electric’s Ohi No.3 and No.4 reactors

0530 - Osaka Gas announces business plan for 2012/13

COMPANIES

0130 - Coca-Cola Japan executives brief on 2012 strategic plan.

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 14

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Masatsugu Asakawa, deputy vice finance minister for international affairs, to give a keynote speech at a conference hosted by the Asia Development Bank Institute.

2350* - MOF Business confidence for January-March

0300 - Weekly oil data

0430 - Japan revised industrial output for January

0930 - Trade Ministry panel holds first meeting after panel members submit their own opinions for the nation’s ideal make-up of energy sources.

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 15

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 1-year discount bills auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Japan’s top FX official, Takehiko Nakao speaks at a seminar on the global economy

COMPANIES

0500 - Fast Retailing President Yanai gives press briefing on Ginza Uniqlo store opening

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 16

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of Feb 13-14 meeting

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Chubu Electric Power Co President Akihisa Mizuno holds news conference

COMPANIES

0030 - Fast Retailing to open world’s largest Uniqlo store in Ginza, Tokyo.

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

