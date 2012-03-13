DIARY-Japan - March 14

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

Wednesday, March 14

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Masatsugu Asakawa, deputy vice finance minister for international affairs, to give a keynote speech at a conference hosted by the Asia Development Bank Institute.

2350* - MOF Business confidence for January-March

0300 - Weekly oil data

0430 - Japan revised industrial output for January

0930 - Trade Ministry panel holds first meeting after panel members submit their own opinions for the nation’s ideal make-up of energy sources.

COMPANIES

0500 - Boeing Japan quarterly press briefing by local unit head Mike Denton.

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 15

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

-- WTO Director-General Pascal Lamy visits Japan

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 1-year discount bills auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Japan’s top FX official, Takehiko Nakao speaks at a seminar on the global economy

COMPANIES

0500 - Fast Retailing President Yanai gives press briefing on Ginza Uniqlo store opening

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 16

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of Feb 13-14 meeting

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Chubu Electric Power Co President Akihisa Mizuno holds news conference

COMPANIES

0030 - Fast Retailing to open world’s largest Uniqlo store in Ginza, Tokyo.

