DIARY-Japan - March 16

Friday, March 16

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of Feb 13-14 meeting

0300 - WTO Director-General Pascal Lamy meets with the media.

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Chubu Electric Power Co President Akihisa Mizuno holds news conference

COMPANIES

0030 - Fast Retailing to open world’s largest Uniqlo store in Ginza, Tokyo.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, March 19

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0120 - 2-month discount bills auction

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 20

National holiday - Spring Equinox

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 21

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0120 - 3-month discount bills auction

COMPANIES

0830 - Europe’s 2nd highest court to decide if Suzuki has infringed Volkswagen’s GTI trademark

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 22

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2330* - Reuters Tankan DI for March

2350* - February trade data

0130 - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto to speak to business leaders in Kobe, western Japan. To hold news conference from 0500.

0130 - JGB liquidity enhancing auction

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 23

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

0120 - 3-month discount bills auction

0340 - Ruling Democrats’ tax chief Hirohisa Fujii speaks on Japan economy, finances

