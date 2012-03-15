DIARY-Japan - March 16

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Friday, March 16
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of Feb 13-14 meeting
0300 - WTO Director-General Pascal Lamy meets with the media.
0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0630 - Chubu Electric Power Co President Akihisa Mizuno holds news conference
0030 - Fast Retailing to open world’s largest Uniqlo store in Ginza, Tokyo.
Monday, March 19
0120 - 2-month discount bills auction
Tuesday, March 20
National holiday - Spring Equinox
Wednesday, March 21
0120 - 3-month discount bills auction
0830 - Europe’s 2nd highest court to decide if Suzuki has infringed Volkswagen’s GTI trademark
Thursday, March 22
2330* - Reuters Tankan DI for March
2350* - February trade data
0130 - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto to speak to business leaders in Kobe, western Japan. To hold news conference from 0500.
0130 - JGB liquidity enhancing auction
Friday, March 23
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
0120 - 3-month discount bills auction
0340 - Ruling Democrats’ tax chief Hirohisa Fujii speaks on Japan economy, finances
