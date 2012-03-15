FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - March 16
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

DIARY-Japan - March 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

-- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

-- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

-- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

-----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 16

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of Feb 13-14 meeting

0300 - WTO Director-General Pascal Lamy meets with the media.

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Chubu Electric Power Co President Akihisa Mizuno holds news conference

COMPANIES

0030 - Fast Retailing to open world’s largest Uniqlo store in Ginza, Tokyo.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, March 19

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0120 - 2-month discount bills auction

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 20

National holiday - Spring Equinox

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 21

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0120 - 3-month discount bills auction

COMPANIES

0830 - Europe’s 2nd highest court to decide if Suzuki has infringed Volkswagen’s GTI trademark

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 22

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2330* - Reuters Tankan DI for March

2350* - February trade data

0130 - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto to speak to business leaders in Kobe, western Japan. To hold news conference from 0500.

0130 - JGB liquidity enhancing auction

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 23

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

0120 - 3-month discount bills auction

0340 - Ruling Democrats’ tax chief Hirohisa Fujii speaks on Japan economy, finances

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

