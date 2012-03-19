DIARY-Japan - March 20 - National holiday

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
-- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
-- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
-- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.
Tuesday, March 20
National holiday - Spring Equinox
Wednesday, March 21
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
- Government to issue its monthly economic report for March
0120 - 3-month discount bills auction
0500 - Crude steel output for February
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan holds regular news conference.
0400 - Olympus announces three new kinds of products, including new type of endoscopes for markets abroad
0830 - Europe’s 2nd highest court to decide if Suzuki has infringed Volkswagen’s GTI trademark
Thursday, March 22
2330* - Reuters Tankan for March
2350* - February trade data
0100 - Rolled copper output for February
0130 - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto to speak to business leaders in Kobe, western Japan. To hold news conference from 0500.
0130 - JGB liquidity enhancing auction
0300 - Weekly oil data
0500 - Three-month weather forecast
0750 - Annual land price survey
Friday, March 23
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Capital flows data
0120 - 3-month discount bills auction
0340 - Ruling Democrats’ tax chief Hirohisa Fujii speaks on Japan economy, finances
0500 - Tokyo Gas briefing on its gas supply and demand plans for 2012/13
0600 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman regular news conference
