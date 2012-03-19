DIARY-Japan - March 20 - National holiday

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

-- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

-- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

-- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

-----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 20

National holiday - Spring Equinox

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 21

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

- Government to issue its monthly economic report for March

0120 - 3-month discount bills auction

0500 - Crude steel output for February

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan holds regular news conference.

COMPANIES

0400 - Olympus announces three new kinds of products, including new type of endoscopes for markets abroad

0830 - Europe’s 2nd highest court to decide if Suzuki has infringed Volkswagen’s GTI trademark

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 22

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2330* - Reuters Tankan for March

2350* - February trade data

0100 - Rolled copper output for February

0130 - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto to speak to business leaders in Kobe, western Japan. To hold news conference from 0500.

0130 - JGB liquidity enhancing auction

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - Three-month weather forecast

0750 - Annual land price survey

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 23

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 3-month discount bills auction

0340 - Ruling Democrats’ tax chief Hirohisa Fujii speaks on Japan economy, finances

0500 - Tokyo Gas briefing on its gas supply and demand plans for 2012/13

0600 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman regular news conference

