DIARY-Japan - March 22
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 6 years

DIARY-Japan - March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

-- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

-- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

-- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

-- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

-----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 22

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2330* - Reuters Tankan for March

2350* - February trade data

0100 - Rolled copper output for February

0130 - Bank of Japan board member Yoshihisa Morimoto to speak to business leaders in Kobe, western Japan. To hold news conference from 0500.

0130 - JGB liquidity enhancing auction

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - Three-month weather forecast

0750 - Annual land price survey

COMPANIES

0600 - Goldman Sachs employee union member to speak at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 23

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 3-month discount bills auction

0340 - Ruling Democrats’ tax chief Hirohisa Fujii speaks on Japan economy, finances

0500 - Tokyo Gas briefing on its gas supply and demand plans for 2012/13

0600 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman regular news conference

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

