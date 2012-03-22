DIARY-Japan - March 23

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Friday, March 23
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Capital flows data
0120 - 3-month discount bills auction
0340 - Ruling Democrats’ tax chief Hirohisa Fujii speaks on Japan economy, finances
0500 - Tokyo Gas briefing on its gas supply and demand plans for 2012/13
0600 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman regular news conference
Monday, March 26
- European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure and Japan’s currency tsar Takehiko Nakao speak at a Barclays seminar
- The second to last nuclear reactor operating in Japan to shut down for planned maintenance
0600 - Shareholders in Tepco who have sued executives of the utility for record-high $67 bln for negligence to hold news conference.
Tuesday, March 27
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Corporate service price index for February
Wednesday, March 28
- EU-Japan-U.S. conference on rare earths
0100 - Farm Ministry to decide on import volume of food wheat for fiscal year starting in April.
0130 - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao to speak to business leaders in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo. To hold news conference from 0500.
0300 - Weekly oil data
Thursday, March 29
2350* - Capital flows data
2350* - Retail sales for February
0130 - Two-year JGB auction
0200 - Japan car makers announce production, exports for February
0330 - Fast Retailing holds briefing on opening of largest g.u. outlet
Friday, March 30
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2330* - Feb Unemployment rate
2330* - Feb All Households Spending for February
2330* - Nationwide CPI for Feb, Tokyo CPI for March
2350* - Industrial output for February
0430 - Oil data from February
0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for February
0700 - JX Holdings to announce crude refining plan for April
0030 - Fast Retailng tape cutting ceremony for its largest g.u. store
