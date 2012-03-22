FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - March 23
March 22, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 6 years

DIARY-Japan - March 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

-----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 23

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 3-month discount bills auction

0340 - Ruling Democrats’ tax chief Hirohisa Fujii speaks on Japan economy, finances

0500 - Tokyo Gas briefing on its gas supply and demand plans for 2012/13

0600 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman regular news conference

----------------------------------------------

Monday, March 26

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure and Japan’s currency tsar Takehiko Nakao speak at a Barclays seminar

- The second to last nuclear reactor operating in Japan to shut down for planned maintenance

COMPANIES

0600 - Shareholders in Tepco who have sued executives of the utility for record-high $67 bln for negligence to hold news conference.

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, March 27

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Corporate service price index for February

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 28

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- EU-Japan-U.S. conference on rare earths

0100 - Farm Ministry to decide on import volume of food wheat for fiscal year starting in April.

0130 - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao to speak to business leaders in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo. To hold news conference from 0500.

0300 - Weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 29

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Retail sales for February

0130 - Two-year JGB auction

COMPANIES

0200 - Japan car makers announce production, exports for February

0330 - Fast Retailing holds briefing on opening of largest g.u. outlet

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 30

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2330* - Feb Unemployment rate

2330* - Feb All Households Spending for February

2330* - Nationwide CPI for Feb, Tokyo CPI for March

2350* - Industrial output for February

0430 - Oil data from February

0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for February

0700 - JX Holdings to announce crude refining plan for April

COMPANIES

0030 - Fast Retailng tape cutting ceremony for its largest g.u. store

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

