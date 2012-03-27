DIARY-Japan - March 28

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

Wednesday, March 28

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- EU-Japan-U.S. conference on rare earths

0100 - Farm Ministry to decide on import volume of food wheat for fiscal year starting in April.

0130 - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao to speak to business leaders in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo. To hold news conference from 0500.

0200 - Italian prime minister Mario Monti gives a 30-minute lecture in Tokyo as part of his four-day visit to Japan, speaking about the ”Italian economy, the perspectives of the EU and their impact on the world economy

0300 - Weekly oil data

Thursday, March 29

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Retail sales for February

0130 - Two-year JGB auction

COMPANIES

0200 - Japan car makers announce production, exports for February

0330 - Fast Retailing holds briefing on opening of largest g.u. outlet

Friday, March 30

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2330* - Feb Unemployment rate

2330* - Feb All Households Spending for February

2330* - Nationwide CPI for Feb, Tokyo CPI for March

2350* - Industrial output for February

0430 - Oil data from February

0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for February

0700 - JX Holdings to announce crude refining plan for April

COMPANIES

0030 - Fast Retailng tape cutting ceremony for its largest g.u. store

