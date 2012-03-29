DIARY-Japan - March 29

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

-----------------------------------------------

Thursday, March 29

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Retail sales for February

0130 - Two-year JGB auction

0430 - Idemitsu Kosan Co announces crude oil refining plan for April-June

0630 - Okinawa Electric Power announces power supply plan for 2012/13

COMPANIES

0200 - Japan car makers announce production, exports for February

0330 - Fast Retailing holds briefing on opening of largest g.u. outlet

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 30

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2330* - February Unemployment rate

2330* - February All Households Spending for February

2330* - Nationwide CPI for February, Tokyo CPI for March

2350* - Industrial output for February

0430 - Oil data for February

0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for February

0600 - Hokuriku Electric Power Co announces power supply plan for 2012/13

0700 - JX Holdings to announce crude refining plan for April

0730 - Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) announces power supply plan for 2012/13

COMPANIES

0030 - Fast Retailng tape cutting ceremony for its largest g.u. store

----------------------------------------------

Monday, April 2

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for March

COMPANIES

0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for March

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, April 3

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2350* - Monetary base for March

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for February

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, April 4

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data

0300 - Osaka Gas President Hiroshi Ozaki meets reporters over luncheon

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, April 5

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

COMPANIES

0130 - Honda Motor Co launches Step Wgn in Japan

0600 - Seven & I Holdings full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Friday, April 6

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

0500 - Leading indicator for February

COMPANIES

0600 - Takashimaya Co full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Monday, April 9

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy review

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for March

COMPANIES

- Mitsui Fudosan announces business plan.

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, April 10

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy review

0600 - J. Front Retailing full-year results

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts