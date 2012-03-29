DIARY-Japan - March 29

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Thursday, March 29
2350* - Capital flows data
2350* - Retail sales for February
0130 - Two-year JGB auction
0430 - Idemitsu Kosan Co announces crude oil refining plan for April-June
0630 - Okinawa Electric Power announces power supply plan for 2012/13
0200 - Japan car makers announce production, exports for February
0330 - Fast Retailing holds briefing on opening of largest g.u. outlet
Friday, March 30
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2330* - February Unemployment rate
2330* - February All Households Spending for February
2330* - Nationwide CPI for February, Tokyo CPI for March
2350* - Industrial output for February
0430 - Oil data for February
0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for February
0600 - Hokuriku Electric Power Co announces power supply plan for 2012/13
0700 - JX Holdings to announce crude refining plan for April
0730 - Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) announces power supply plan for 2012/13
0030 - Fast Retailng tape cutting ceremony for its largest g.u. store
Monday, April 2
2350* - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for March
0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for March
Tuesday, April 3
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2350* - Monetary base for March
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for February
Wednesday, April 4
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Weekly oil data
0300 - Osaka Gas President Hiroshi Ozaki meets reporters over luncheon
Thursday, April 5
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0130 - Honda Motor Co launches Step Wgn in Japan
0600 - Seven & I Holdings full-year results
Friday, April 6
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
0500 - Leading indicator for February
0600 - Takashimaya Co full-year results
Monday, April 9
- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy review
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
0500 - Economy Watchers survey for March
- Mitsui Fudosan announces business plan.
Tuesday, April 10
- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy review
0600 - J. Front Retailing full-year results
