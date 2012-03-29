FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - March 30
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 6 years ago

DIARY-Japan - March 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Friday, March 30

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Italian prime minister Mario Monti visits Japan

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.

2330* - Feb Unemployment rate

2330* - Feb All Households Spending for February

2330* - Nationwide CPI for Feb, Tokyo CPI for March

2350* - Industrial output for February

0430 - Oil data from February

0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for February

0700 - JX Holdings to announce crude refining plan for April

COMPANIES

0030 - Fast Retailng tape cutting ceremony for its largest g.u. store

0800 - Tokyo Electric Power Co announces supply/demand plan for 2012/13

Monday, April 2

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350 - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for March

2350 - Japan-Foreign reserves at the end of March

COMPANIES

1400 - Japan new vehicle sales for March

