DIARY-Japan - March 30

Friday, March 30
- Italian prime minister Mario Monti visits Japan
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi.
2330* - Feb Unemployment rate
2330* - Feb All Households Spending for February
2330* - Nationwide CPI for Feb, Tokyo CPI for March
2350* - Industrial output for February
0430 - Oil data from February
0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for February
0700 - JX Holdings to announce crude refining plan for April
0030 - Fast Retailng tape cutting ceremony for its largest g.u. store
0800 - Tokyo Electric Power Co announces supply/demand plan for 2012/13
Monday, April 2
2350 - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for March
2350 - Japan-Foreign reserves at the end of March
1400 - Japan new vehicle sales for March
