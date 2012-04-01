DIARY-Japan - April 2

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, April 2

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350 - Bank of Japan’s Tankan business sentiment survey for March

COMPANIES

0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for March

Tueday, April 3

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

1150 - Monetary base for March

0130 - Ten-year Japanese government bond auction

0130 - Japan-Wage earners’ earnings data for February

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts