DIARY-Japan - April 4
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
April 3, 2012 / 10:00 PM / in 6 years

DIARY-Japan - April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, April 4

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0120 - Three-month discount bill auction

COMPANIES

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly oil data

Thursday, April 5

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350 - Capital flows data

0120 - Six-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0600 - U.S. senator Webb news conference

COMPANIES

0130 - Honda Motor Co launches Step Wgn in Japan

0600 - Seven & I Holdings full-year results

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

