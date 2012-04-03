DIARY-Japan - April 4

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.
Wednesday, April 4
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly oil data
Thursday, April 5
2350 - Capital flows data
0120 - Six-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0600 - U.S. senator Webb news conference
0130 - Honda Motor Co launches Step Wgn in Japan
0600 - Seven & I Holdings full-year results
---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts