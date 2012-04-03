DIARY-Japan - April 4

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, April 4

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0120 - Three-month discount bill auction

COMPANIES

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly oil data

Thursday, April 5

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350 - Capital flows data

0120 - Six-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0600 - U.S. senator Webb news conference

COMPANIES

0130 - Honda Motor Co launches Step Wgn in Japan

0600 - Seven & I Holdings full-year results

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts