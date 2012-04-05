DIARY-Japan - April 6

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

Friday, April 6

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Foreign reserves at the end of March

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for February

COMPANIES

0600 - Takashimaya Co full-year results

Saturday, April 7

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

Japan-China finance ministers’ dialogue in Tokyo

Monday, April 9

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy review

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for March

COMPANY NEWS

0630 - Mitsui Fudosan three-year business plan

Tuesday, April 10

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy review. Central bank governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold news conference from 0630.

- British Prime Minister David Cameron makes a two-day visit to Japan.

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Bank lending for March

2350* - Machinery orders for February

COMPANIES

0600 - J. Front Retailing full-year results

Wednesday, April 11

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan.

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data

0930 - Government’s energy mix panel meets on 2030 energy portfolio

Thursday, April 12

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan holds branch managers’ meeting

- Government to release monthly economic report

2350* - Money supply in March

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Corporate goods price for March

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES

0430 - Toyota Motor Corp briefs on new Lexus RX for Japan market

0430 - FamilyMart Co full-year results

0600 - Sony Corp new CEO Kazuo Hirai announces business plan

0600 - Aeon Co full-year results

0600 - Lawson full-year results

0601 - Fast Retailing Co first-half results

Friday, April 13

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of March 12-13 meeting

