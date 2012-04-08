DIARY-Japan - April 9

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.
Monday, April 9
- Bank of Japan begins two-day policy review
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
0500 - Economy Watchers survey for March
0630 - Mitsui Fudosan three-year business plan
Tuesday, April 10
- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy review. Central bank governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold news conference from 0630.
- British Prime Minister David Cameron makes a two-day visit to Japan.
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - Bank lending for March
2350* - Machinery orders for February
0600 - J. Front Retailing full-year results
Wednesday, April 11
- British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan.
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Weekly oil data
0930 - Government’s energy mix panel meets on 2030 energy portfolio
Thursday, April 12
- Bank of Japan holds branch managers’ meeting
- Government to release monthly economic report
2350* - Money supply in March
2350* - Capital flows data
2350* - Corporate goods price for March
0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction
0430 - Toyota Motor Corp briefs on new Lexus RX for Japan market
0430 - FamilyMart Co full-year results
0600 - Sony Corp new CEO Kazuo Hirai announces business plan
0600 - Aeon Co full-year results
0600 - Lawson full-year results
0601 - Fast Retailing Co first-half results
Friday, April 13
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of March 12-13 meeting
---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts