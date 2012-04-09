FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 6 years ago

DIARY-Japan - April 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, April 10

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy review. Central bank governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold news conference from 0630.

- British Prime Minister David Cameron makes a two-day visit to Japan.

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Bank lending for March

2350* - Machinery orders for February

COMPANIES

0600 - J. Front Retailing full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, April 11

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- British Prime Minister David Cameron visits Japan.

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data

0930 - Government’s energy mix panel meets on 2030 energy portfolio

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, April 12

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan holds branch managers’ meeting

- Government to release monthly economic report

2350* - Money supply in March

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Corporate goods price for March

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES

0430 - Toyota Motor Corp briefs on new Lexus RX for Japan market

0430 - FamilyMart Co full-year results

0600 - Sony Corp new CEO Kazuo Hirai announces business plan

0600 - Aeon Co full-year results

0600 - Lawson full-year results

0601 - Fast Retailing Co first-half results

----------------------------------------------

Friday, April 13

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of March 12-13 meeting

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

