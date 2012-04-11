DIARY-Japan - April 12

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.
Thursday, April 12
- Bank of Japan holds branch managers’ meeting
- Government to release monthly economic report
- Palestinian President Mahmound Abbas to visit Japan
2350* - Money supply in March
2350* - Capital flows data
2350* - Corporate goods price for March
0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction
0530 - Okinawa Electric Power Vice President Katsunari Ohmine holds a news conference
0430 - Toyota Motor Corp briefs on new Lexus RX for Japan market
0430 - FamilyMart Co full-year results
0600 - Sony Corp new CEO Kazuo Hirai announces business plan
0600 - Aeon Co full-year results
0600 - Lawson full-year results
0601 - Fast Retailing Co first-half results
Friday, April 13
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of March 12-13 meeting
0400 - Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga holds regular news conference
Monday, April 16
0100 - Environment Minister Goshi Hosono speaks at UN symposium on global sustainability
0200 - Power generation data for March and 2011/12
0615 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to give short speech at trust bank association event.
0300 - Two lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition Liberal Democratic Party to speak on Olympus and Japan’s efforts to improve corporate governance
1000 - Asahi Group Holdings executives meet with reporters
Tuesday, April 17
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
0400 - US Nuclear Regulatory Committee commissioner William Magwood to speak at seminar.
0430 - Revised Industrial output for Feb
0430 - Japan Gas Association Chairman Mitsunori Torihara holds monthly news conference
0500 - Consumer confidence for March
