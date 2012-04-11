DIARY-Japan - April 12

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, April 12

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan holds branch managers’ meeting

- Government to release monthly economic report

- Palestinian President Mahmound Abbas to visit Japan

2350* - Money supply in March

2350* - Capital flows data

2350* - Corporate goods price for March

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0530 - Okinawa Electric Power Vice President Katsunari Ohmine holds a news conference

COMPANIES

0430 - Toyota Motor Corp briefs on new Lexus RX for Japan market

0430 - FamilyMart Co full-year results

0600 - Sony Corp new CEO Kazuo Hirai announces business plan

0600 - Aeon Co full-year results

0600 - Lawson full-year results

0601 - Fast Retailing Co first-half results

----------------------------------------------

Friday, April 13

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of March 12-13 meeting

COMPANIES

0400 - Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga holds regular news conference

----------------------------------------------

Monday, April 16

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0100 - Environment Minister Goshi Hosono speaks at UN symposium on global sustainability

0200 - Power generation data for March and 2011/12

0615 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to give short speech at trust bank association event.

COMPANIES

0300 - Two lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition Liberal Democratic Party to speak on Olympus and Japan’s efforts to improve corporate governance

1000 - Asahi Group Holdings executives meet with reporters

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, April 17

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0400 - US Nuclear Regulatory Committee commissioner William Magwood to speak at seminar.

0430 - Revised Industrial output for Feb

0430 - Japan Gas Association Chairman Mitsunori Torihara holds monthly news conference

0500 - Consumer confidence for March

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts