DIARY-Japan - April 16

Monday, April 16

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0100 - Environment Minister Goshi Hosono speaks at UN symposium on global sustainability

0200 - Power generation data for March and 2011/12

0615 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to give short speech at trust bank association event.

COMPANIES

0300 - Two lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition Liberal Democratic Party to speak on Olympus and Japan’s efforts to improve corporate governance

1000 - Asahi Group Holdings executives meet with reporters

Tuesday, April 17

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0400 - US Nuclear Regulatory Committee commissioner William Magwood to speak at seminar.

0430 - Revised Industrial output for Feb

0430 - Japan Gas Association Chairman Mitsunori Torihara holds monthly news conference

0500 - Consumer confidence for March

Wednesday, April 18

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks in Okayama, western Japan

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data

0400 - BNP Paribas chief economist Ryutaro Kono holds seminar on the global economy 2012

Thursday, April 19

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2330* - Reuters Tankan for April

2350* - March trade data

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Akihiko Tembo holds monthly news conference

Friday, April 20

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Copper wire and cable output data for March

0530 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan chairman holds monthly news conference

0630 - Shikoku Electric President Akira Chiba holds news conference

COMPANIES

0430 - JFE annual earnings

0500 - Crude steel output for March

