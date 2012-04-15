DIARY-Japan - April 16

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.
Monday, April 16
0100 - Environment Minister Goshi Hosono speaks at UN symposium on global sustainability
0200 - Power generation data for March and 2011/12
0615 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to give short speech at trust bank association event.
0300 - Two lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition Liberal Democratic Party to speak on Olympus and Japan’s efforts to improve corporate governance
1000 - Asahi Group Holdings executives meet with reporters
Tuesday, April 17
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
0400 - US Nuclear Regulatory Committee commissioner William Magwood to speak at seminar.
0430 - Revised Industrial output for Feb
0430 - Japan Gas Association Chairman Mitsunori Torihara holds monthly news conference
0500 - Consumer confidence for March
Wednesday, April 18
- Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks in Okayama, western Japan
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Weekly oil data
0400 - BNP Paribas chief economist Ryutaro Kono holds seminar on the global economy 2012
Thursday, April 19
2330* - Reuters Tankan for April
2350* - March trade data
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Akihiko Tembo holds monthly news conference
Friday, April 20
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Copper wire and cable output data for March
0530 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan chairman holds monthly news conference
0630 - Shikoku Electric President Akira Chiba holds news conference
0430 - JFE annual earnings
0500 - Crude steel output for March
