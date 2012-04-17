FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - April 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, April 18

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks in Okayama, western Japan

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data

0330 - South Korea’s ambassador to Japan will speak on North Korea’s nuclear problem and regional stability

0400 - BNP Paribas chief economist Ryutaro Kono holds seminar on the global economy 2012

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, April 19

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2330* - Reuters Tankan for April

2350* - March trade data

2350* - Capital flows data

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Akihiko Tembo holds monthly news conference

COMPANIES

0300 - Olympus’s ex-CEO and whistleblower Michael Woodford to speak at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan.

----------------------------------------------

Friday, April 20

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Copper wire and cable output data for March

0530 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan chairman holds monthly news conference

0630 - Shikoku Electric President Akira Chiba holds news conference

COMPANIES

0100 - Scandal-tainted Olympus holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to decide on new management

0430 - JFE annual earnings

0500 - Crude steel output for March

----------------------------------------------

Saturday, April 21

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

Summit meeting in Tokyo between Japan and five Mekong delta nations - Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, April 23

No major items scheduled

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, April 24

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0805 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks at symposium organized by Japan’s trade ministry’s research institute

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, April 25

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0300 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks on Japan’s challenges for sustainable growth

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - 3-month weather forecast

COMPANIES

0600 - Canon Q1 results

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, April 26

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Capital flows data

0800 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy refining volume outlook for May

COMPANIES

- Nintendo Co Ltd Q4 results

- Japan Tobacco full-year results

0230 - Daihatsu Motor Co full-year results

0430 - Mitsubishi Motorrs full-year results

0600 - Hokuriku Electric full-year results

0600 - Kyushu Electric full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Friday, April 27

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Bank of Japan holds one-day policy review

2330* - Tokyo CPI for April and nationwide CPI for March

2330* - All Households Spending for March

2350* - Industrial output for March

2350* - Retail sales for March

0430 - Monthly oil data

COMPANIES

0200 - Denso Corp full-year results

0430 - Shikoku Electric full-year results

0500 - Tokyo Gas full-year results

0600 - Honda full-year results

0600 - Sharp full-year results

0600 - NEC Corp full-year results

0600 - Mazda Motor Corp full-year results

