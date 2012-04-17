DIARY-Japan - April 18

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.
Wednesday, April 18
- Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura speaks in Okayama, western Japan
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Weekly oil data
0330 - South Korea’s ambassador to Japan will speak on North Korea’s nuclear problem and regional stability
0400 - BNP Paribas chief economist Ryutaro Kono holds seminar on the global economy 2012
Thursday, April 19
2330* - Reuters Tankan for April
2350* - March trade data
2350* - Capital flows data
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Akihiko Tembo holds monthly news conference
0300 - Olympus’s ex-CEO and whistleblower Michael Woodford to speak at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan.
Friday, April 20
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Copper wire and cable output data for March
0530 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan chairman holds monthly news conference
0630 - Shikoku Electric President Akira Chiba holds news conference
0100 - Scandal-tainted Olympus holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to decide on new management
0430 - JFE annual earnings
0500 - Crude steel output for March
Saturday, April 21
Summit meeting in Tokyo between Japan and five Mekong delta nations - Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar.
Monday, April 23
No major items scheduled
Tuesday, April 24
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
0805 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks at symposium organized by Japan’s trade ministry’s research institute
Wednesday, April 25
0300 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks on Japan’s challenges for sustainable growth
0300 - Weekly oil data
0500 - 3-month weather forecast
0600 - Canon Q1 results
Thursday, April 26
2350* - Capital flows data
0800 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy refining volume outlook for May
- Nintendo Co Ltd Q4 results
- Japan Tobacco full-year results
0230 - Daihatsu Motor Co full-year results
0430 - Mitsubishi Motorrs full-year results
0600 - Hokuriku Electric full-year results
0600 - Kyushu Electric full-year results
Friday, April 27
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Bank of Japan holds one-day policy review
2330* - Tokyo CPI for April and nationwide CPI for March
2330* - All Households Spending for March
2350* - Industrial output for March
2350* - Retail sales for March
0430 - Monthly oil data
0200 - Denso Corp full-year results
0430 - Shikoku Electric full-year results
0500 - Tokyo Gas full-year results
0600 - Honda full-year results
0600 - Sharp full-year results
0600 - NEC Corp full-year results
0600 - Mazda Motor Corp full-year results
---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts