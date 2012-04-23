FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - April 24
April 23, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - April 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, April 24

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0805 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks at symposium organized by Japan’s trade ministry’s research institute

COMPANIES

- Kabu.com Securities Co full-year results

- Kao Corp full-year results

- Yahoo Japan full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, April 25

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

0300 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks on Japan’s challenges for sustainable growth

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - 3-month weather forecast

COMPANIES

- Hitachi Construction Machinery full-year results

- Fanuc full-year results

- KDDI full-year results

0130 - Nissan Motor Co launches new Cima in Japan

0600 - Canon Q1 results

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, April 26

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 3-mth discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

0800 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy refining volume outlook for May

COMPANIES

- Nintendo Co Ltd Q4 results

- Japan Tobacco full-year results

- Komatsu Ltd full-year results

- Advantest Corp full-year results

- Kyocera Corp full-year results

0230 - Daihatsu Motor Co full-year results

0430 - Mitsubishi Motors full-year results

0600 - Hokuriku Electric full-year results

0600 - Kyushu Electric full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Friday, April 27

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Bank of Japan holds one-day policy review

2330* - Tokyo CPI for April and nationwide CPI for March

2330* - All Households Spending for March

2350* - Industrial output for March

2350* - Retail sales for March

0430 - Monthly oil data

COMPANIES

- Nippon Steel full-year results

- Mitsui OSK full-year results

- Nippon Yusen full-year results

- All Nippon Airways Co full-year results

- Tokyo Electron full-year results

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries full-year results

0200 - Denso Corp full-year results

0430 - Shikoku Electric full-year results

0500 - Tokyo Gas full-year results

0600 - Honda full-year results

0600 - Nomura Holdings full-year results

0600 - Sharp full-year results

0600 - NEC Corp full-year results

0600 - Mazda Motor Corp full-year results

0600 - Kansai Electric full-year results

0630 - Daiwa Securities full-year results

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

