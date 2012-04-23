DIARY-Japan - April 24

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Tuesday, April 24
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
0805 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks at symposium organized by Japan’s trade ministry’s research institute
- Kabu.com Securities Co full-year results
- Kao Corp full-year results
- Yahoo Japan full-year results
Wednesday, April 25
0300 - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks on Japan’s challenges for sustainable growth
0300 - Weekly oil data
0500 - 3-month weather forecast
- Hitachi Construction Machinery full-year results
- Fanuc full-year results
- KDDI full-year results
0130 - Nissan Motor Co launches new Cima in Japan
0600 - Canon Q1 results
Thursday, April 26
2350* - Capital flows data
0120 - 3-mth discount bill auction
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
0800 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy refining volume outlook for May
- Nintendo Co Ltd Q4 results
- Japan Tobacco full-year results
- Komatsu Ltd full-year results
- Advantest Corp full-year results
- Kyocera Corp full-year results
0230 - Daihatsu Motor Co full-year results
0430 - Mitsubishi Motors full-year results
0600 - Hokuriku Electric full-year results
0600 - Kyushu Electric full-year results
Friday, April 27
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Bank of Japan holds one-day policy review
2330* - Tokyo CPI for April and nationwide CPI for March
2330* - All Households Spending for March
2350* - Industrial output for March
2350* - Retail sales for March
0430 - Monthly oil data
- Nippon Steel full-year results
- Mitsui OSK full-year results
- Nippon Yusen full-year results
- All Nippon Airways Co full-year results
- Tokyo Electron full-year results
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries full-year results
0200 - Denso Corp full-year results
0430 - Shikoku Electric full-year results
0500 - Tokyo Gas full-year results
0600 - Honda full-year results
0600 - Nomura Holdings full-year results
0600 - Sharp full-year results
0600 - NEC Corp full-year results
0600 - Mazda Motor Corp full-year results
0600 - Kansai Electric full-year results
0630 - Daiwa Securities full-year results
