FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Japan - April 26
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - April 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, April 26

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

2350* - Capital flows data

0100 - Tokyo district court decision on ruling party powerbroker Ichiro Ozawa’s political funding trial.

0120 - 3-mth discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

0800 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy refining volume outlook for May

COMPANIES

0230 - Daihatsu Motor Co full-year results

0230 - Kawasaki Heavy Industries full-year results

0430 - Mitsubishi Motors full-year results

0430 - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co full-year results

0600 - Komatsu Ltd full-year results

0600 - Advantest Corp full-year results

0600 - Hokuriku Electric full-year results

0600 - Kyushu Electric full-year results

0600 - Japan Tobacco full-year results

0610 - Ricoh Co Ltd full-year results

0700 - Nintendo Co Ltd Q4 results

0700 - Kyocera Corp full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Friday, April 27

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Bank of Japan holds one-day policy review

2330* - Tokyo CPI for April and nationwide CPI for March

2330* - All Households Spending for March

2350* - Industrial output for March

2350* - Retail sales for March

0430 - Monthly oil data

COMPANIES

- Tepco to submit restructuring plan to goverment

- Tokyo Electron full-year results

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries full-year results

0200 - Denso Corp full-year results

0230 - Mitsui OSK full-year results

0230 - Kawasaki Kisen full-year results

0300 - Nippon Yusen full-year results

0430 - Shikoku Electric full-year results

0430 - Nippon Steel full-year results

0500 - Tokyo Gas full-year results

0600 - Honda full-year results

0600 - Nomura Holdings full-year results

0600 - Sharp full-year results

0600 - Mazda Motor Corp full-year results

0600 - Kansai Electric full-year results

0600 - All Nippon Airways Co full-year results

0630 - Daiwa Securities full-year results

0630 - NEC Corp full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Monday, April 30

National holiday

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 1

COMPANIES

0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for April

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 2

2350* - Monetary base for April

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for March

COMPANIES

0630 - Kirin Holdings first quarter results

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 3

National holiday

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 4

National holiday

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.