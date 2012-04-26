DIARY-Japan - April 27

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.
Friday, April 27
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Bank of Japan holds one-day policy review. Central Bank Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold briefing from around 0630.
2330* - Tokyo CPI for April and nationwide CPI for March
2330* - All Households Spending for March
2350* - Industrial output for March
2350* - Retail sales for March
0430 - Monthly oil data
- Tepco to submit restructuring plan to goverment
- Tokyo Electron full-year results
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries full-year results
0200 - Denso Corp full-year results
0230 - Mitsui OSK full-year results
0230 - Kawasaki Kisen full-year results
0300 - Nippon Yusen full-year results
0430 - Shikoku Electric full-year results
0430 - Nippon Steel full-year results
0500 - Tokyo Gas full-year results
0600 - Honda full-year results
0600 - Nomura Holdings full-year results
0600 - Sharp full-year results
0600 - Mazda Motor Corp full-year results
0600 - Kansai Electric full-year results
0600 - All Nippon Airways Co full-year results
0630 - Daiwa Securities full-year results
0630 - NEC Corp full-year results
Monday, April 30
National holiday
Tuesday, May 1
0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for April
Wednesday, May 2
2350* - Monetary base for April
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for March
0630 - Kirin Holdings first quarter results
Thursday, May 3
National holiday
Friday, May 4
National holiday
---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts