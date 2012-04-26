DIARY-Japan - April 27

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

Friday, April 27

ECONOMY, POLITICS AND MARKETS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Bank of Japan holds one-day policy review. Central Bank Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold briefing from around 0630.

2330* - Tokyo CPI for April and nationwide CPI for March

2330* - All Households Spending for March

2350* - Industrial output for March

2350* - Retail sales for March

0430 - Monthly oil data

COMPANIES

- Tepco to submit restructuring plan to goverment

- Tokyo Electron full-year results

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries full-year results

0200 - Denso Corp full-year results

0230 - Mitsui OSK full-year results

0230 - Kawasaki Kisen full-year results

0300 - Nippon Yusen full-year results

0430 - Shikoku Electric full-year results

0430 - Nippon Steel full-year results

0500 - Tokyo Gas full-year results

0600 - Honda full-year results

0600 - Nomura Holdings full-year results

0600 - Sharp full-year results

0600 - Mazda Motor Corp full-year results

0600 - Kansai Electric full-year results

0600 - All Nippon Airways Co full-year results

0630 - Daiwa Securities full-year results

0630 - NEC Corp full-year results

Monday, April 30

National holiday

Tuesday, May 1

COMPANIES

0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for April

Wednesday, May 2

2350* - Monetary base for April

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for March

COMPANIES

0630 - Kirin Holdings first quarter results

Thursday, May 3

National holiday

Friday, May 4

National holiday

