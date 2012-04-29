DIARY-Japan - April 30

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Monday, April 30
National holiday
Tuesday, May 1
0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for April
Wednesday, May 2
2350* - Monetary base for April
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for March
0630 - Kirin Holdings first quarter results
Thursday, May 3
National holiday
Friday, May 4
National holiday
