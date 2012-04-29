DIARY-Japan - April 30

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, April 30

National holiday

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 1

COMPANIES

0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for April

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 2

2350* - Monetary base for April

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for March

COMPANIES

0630 - Kirin Holdings first quarter results

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 3

National holiday

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 4

National holiday

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts