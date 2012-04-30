DIARY-Japan - May 1

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Tuesday, May 1
0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for April
Wednesday, May 2
2350* - Monetary base for April
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for March
0630 - Kirin Holdings first quarter results
Thursday, May 3
National holiday
Friday, May 4
National holiday
Monday, May 7
- Mitsui & Co full-year results
- Marubeni Corp full-year results
- Sumitomo Corp full-year results
- Mitsubishi Estate full-year results
Tuesday, May 8
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Azumi
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
- Mitsubishi Corp full-year results
- Itochu Corp full-year results
0400 - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd full-year results
0600 - Toshiba Corp full-year results
Wednesday, May 9
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0500 - Leading indicator for March
0600 - Toyota Motor Corp full-year results
Thursday, May 10
2350* - Bank lending in April
2350* - Current account data for March
2350* - Capital flows data
0100 - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks in Akita, northern Japan
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - Economy Watchers survey for April
- Nikon Corp full-year results
- Astellas Pharma full-year results
0430 - Daiwa Securities Group holds strategy briefing
0600 - Sony full-year results
0600 - Suzuki Motor Corp full-year results
Friday, May 11
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Azumi
2350* - Money Supply for April
- Takeda full-year results
0600 - Nissan Motor Co full-year results
0600 - Panasonic full-year results
