FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Japan - May 1
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - May 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 1

COMPANIES

0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for April

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 2

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Monetary base for April

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for March

COMPANIES

0630 - Kirin Holdings first quarter results

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 3

National holiday

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 4

National holiday

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 7

COMPANIES

- Mitsui & Co full-year results

- Marubeni Corp full-year results

- Sumitomo Corp full-year results

- Mitsubishi Estate full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 8

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Azumi

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES

- Mitsubishi Corp full-year results

- Itochu Corp full-year results

0400 - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd full-year results

0600 - Toshiba Corp full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 9

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0500 - Leading indicator for March

COMPANIES

0600 - Toyota Motor Corp full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 10

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Bank lending in April

2350* - Current account data for March

2350* - Capital flows data

0100 - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks in Akita, northern Japan

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for April

COMPANIES

- Nikon Corp full-year results

- Astellas Pharma full-year results

0430 - Daiwa Securities Group holds strategy briefing

0600 - Sony full-year results

0600 - Suzuki Motor Corp full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 11

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Azumi

2350* - Money Supply for April

COMPANIES

- Takeda full-year results

0600 - Nissan Motor Co full-year results

0600 - Panasonic full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.