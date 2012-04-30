DIARY-Japan - May 1

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

Tuesday, May 1

COMPANIES

0500 - Japan new vehicle sales for April

Wednesday, May 2

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Monetary base for April

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for March

COMPANIES

0630 - Kirin Holdings first quarter results

Thursday, May 3

National holiday

Friday, May 4

National holiday

Monday, May 7

COMPANIES

- Mitsui & Co full-year results

- Marubeni Corp full-year results

- Sumitomo Corp full-year results

- Mitsubishi Estate full-year results

Tuesday, May 8

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Azumi

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES

- Mitsubishi Corp full-year results

- Itochu Corp full-year results

0400 - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd full-year results

0600 - Toshiba Corp full-year results

Wednesday, May 9

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0500 - Leading indicator for March

COMPANIES

0600 - Toyota Motor Corp full-year results

Thursday, May 10

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Bank lending in April

2350* - Current account data for March

2350* - Capital flows data

0100 - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks in Akita, northern Japan

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for April

COMPANIES

- Nikon Corp full-year results

- Astellas Pharma full-year results

0430 - Daiwa Securities Group holds strategy briefing

0600 - Sony full-year results

0600 - Suzuki Motor Corp full-year results

Friday, May 11

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Azumi

2350* - Money Supply for April

COMPANIES

- Takeda full-year results

0600 - Nissan Motor Co full-year results

0600 - Panasonic full-year results

