DIARY-Japan - May 8

Tuesday, May 8
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla and Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva will make a three-day visit to Japan to further strengthen economic and business ties.
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
- Itochu Corp full-year results
- Shinsei Bank full-year results
0400 - Mitsubishi Corp full-year results
0400 - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd full-year results
0600 - Toshiba Corp full-year results
Wednesday, May 9
2350* - Foreign Reserves at the end of April
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0300 - Weekly oil data
0500 - Leading indicator for March
0500 - International Monetary Fund Senior Economist Chad Steinberg speaks on the international economic and financial situation
- DeNA Co full-year results
0600 - Toyota Motor Corp full-year results
Thursday, May 10
2350* - Bank lending in April
2350* - Current account data for March
2350* - Capital flows data
0100 - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks in Akita, northern Japan
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - Economy Watchers survey for April
- Nikon Corp full-year results
- Astellas Pharma full-year results
- Nippon Sheet Glass full-year results
0430 - Daiwa Securities Group holds strategy briefing
0600 - Sony full-year results
0600 - Suzuki Motor Corp full-year results
0600 - Isuzu Motors full-year results
0700 - Olympus full-year earnings
0700 - Inpex Corp full-year results
Friday, May 11
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - Money Supply for April
0600 - Hitotsubashi University professor Takeo Kikkawa to speak on Japan’s energy policy
- Takeda full-year results
- Resona full-year results
0200 - Inpex Corp briefs on the company’s midium and long-term vision
0400 - JX Holdings full-year results
0600 - Nissan Motor Co full-year results
0600 - Panasonic full-year results
Monday, May 14
2350* - Corporate goods price for April
0600 - Head of the Liberal Democratic Party Sadakazu Tanigaki gives a speech on the opposition party’s campaign manifesto
- Aozora Bank full-year results
Tuesday, May 15
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0130 - 40-year Japanese government bond auction
0500 - Consumer confidence for April
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group full-year results
- Mizuho Financial Group full-year results
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial full-year results
- Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co full-year results
Wednesday, May 16
2350* - Machinery orders for March
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0200 - Power generation data for April
0300 - Weekly oil data
Thursday, May 17
2350* - GDP for January-March
2350* - Capital flows data
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
0430 - Revised industrial output for March
Friday, May 18
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0630 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0730 - Tohoku Electric Power Co President Makoto Kaiwa holds news conference
