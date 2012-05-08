DIARY-Japan - May 9

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 9

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Foreign Reserves at the end of April

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data

0500 - Leading indicator for March

0500 - International Monetary Fund Senior Economist Chad Steinberg speaks on the international economic and financial situation

COMPANIES

- DeNA Co full-year results

0600 - Toyota Motor Corp full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 10

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Bank lending in April

2350* - Current account data for March

2350* - Capital flows data

0100 - Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks in Akita, northern Japan

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for April

COMPANIES

- Nikon Corp full-year results

- Astellas Pharma full-year results

- Nippon Sheet Glass full-year results

0430 - Daiwa Securities Group holds strategy briefing

0600 - Sony full-year results

0600 - Suzuki Motor Corp full-year results

0600 - Isuzu Motors full-year results

0700 - Olympus full-year earnings

0700 - Inpex Corp full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 11

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Money Supply for April

0600 - Hitotsubashi University professor Takeo Kikkawa to speak on Japan’s energy policy

COMPANIES

- Takeda full-year results

- Resona full-year results

0200 - Inpex Corp briefs on the company’s midium and long-term vision

0400 - JX Holdings full-year results

0600 - Nissan Motor Co full-year results

0600 - Panasonic full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 14

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Corporate goods price for April

0600 - Head of the Liberal Democratic Party Sadakazu Tanigaki gives a speech on the opposition party’s campaign manifesto

COMPANIES

- Aozora Bank full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 15

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0130 - 40-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Consumer confidence for April

COMPANIES

- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group full-year results

- Mizuho Financial Group full-year results

- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial full-year results

- Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 16

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Machinery orders for March

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0200 - Power generation data for April

0300 - Weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 17

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - GDP for January-March

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0430 - Revised industrial output for March

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 18

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0630 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0730 - Tohoku Electric Power Co President Makoto Kaiwa holds news conference

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts