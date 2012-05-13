FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - May 14
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - May 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times, when available, shown in GMT; asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on that item.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 14

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Corporate goods price for April

0600 - Head of the Liberal Democratic Party Sadakazu Tanigaki gives a speech on the opposition party’s campaign manifesto

COMPANIES

- Aozora Bank full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 15

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0130 - 40-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Consumer confidence for April

COMPANIES

- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group full-year results

- Mizuho Financial Group full-year results

- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial full-year results

- Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co full-year results

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 16

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Machinery orders for March

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0200 - Power generation data for April

0300 - Weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 17

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - GDP for January-March

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0430 - Revised industrial output for March

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 18

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0630 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0730 - Tohoku Electric Power Co President Makoto Kaiwa holds news conference

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 21

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0445 - Ex-currency tsar Toyoo Gyohten speaks in a Columbia Business School conference former Bank of Japan deputy governor Kazumasa Iwata is also due to speak

0800 - European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart speak at a seminar.

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 22

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- First day of Bank of Japan of two-day policy-setting meeting

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 23

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold a news conference in the afternoon.

2350* - Japan trade data for April

0300 - Weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 24

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2330 - Reuters Tankan for May

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES

0300 - Mining Industry Association regular luncheon meeting

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 25

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference from Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2330* - Nationwide CPI for April, Tokyo CPI for May

----------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
