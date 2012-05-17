DIARY-Japan - May 18

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 18

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- Government monthly economic report for May

0630 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0730 - Tohoku Electric Power Co President Makoto Kaiwa holds news conference

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 21

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0445 - Ex-currency tsar Toyoo Gyohten speaks in a Columbia Business School conference. Former Bank of Japan deputy governor Kazumasa Iwata is also due to speak

COMPANIES

0500 - Crude steel output for April

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 22

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- First day of Bank of Japan of two-day policy-setting meeting

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 23

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold a news conference in the afternoon.

2350* - Trade data for April

0300 - Weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 24

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2330 - Reuters Tankan for May

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

----------------------------------------------

Friday, May 25

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2330* - Nationwide CPI for April, Tokyo CPI for May

----------------------------------------------

Monday, May 28

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Corporate service price index for April

- Bank of Japan releases minutes of April 27 meeting

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, May 29

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2330* - Household spending for April

2330* - Unemployment rate for April

2330* - Retail sales for April

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

---------------------------------------------

Wednesday, May 30

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

No major events planned

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, May 31

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2315* - Manufacturing PMI for May

2350* - Industrial output for April

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for April

0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for April

