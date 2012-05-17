DIARY-Japan - May 18

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news, click on
Friday, May 18
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- Government monthly economic report for May
0630 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0730 - Tohoku Electric Power Co President Makoto Kaiwa holds news conference
Monday, May 21
0445 - Ex-currency tsar Toyoo Gyohten speaks in a Columbia Business School conference. Former Bank of Japan deputy governor Kazumasa Iwata is also due to speak
0500 - Crude steel output for April
Tuesday, May 22
- First day of Bank of Japan of two-day policy-setting meeting
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
Wednesday, May 23
- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to hold a news conference in the afternoon.
2350* - Trade data for April
0300 - Weekly oil data
Thursday, May 24
2330 - Reuters Tankan for May
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
Friday, May 25
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2330* - Nationwide CPI for April, Tokyo CPI for May
Monday, May 28
2350* - Corporate service price index for April
- Bank of Japan releases minutes of April 27 meeting
Tuesday, May 29
2330* - Household spending for April
2330* - Unemployment rate for April
2330* - Retail sales for April
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
Wednesday, May 30
No major events planned
Thursday, May 31
2315* - Manufacturing PMI for May
2350* - Industrial output for April
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for April
0500 - Housing starts, construction orders for April
