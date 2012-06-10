DIARY-Japan - June 11

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

Monday, June 11

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Money supply data for May

2350* - MOF business confidence survey for April-June

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for May

Tuesday, June 12

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Corporate goods price index for May

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0320 - IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton briefing during visit for annual consultation report on Japan economy

Wednesday, June 13

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Machinery orders for April

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce power generation data for May

0230 - Yukiko Kada, governor of Shiga prefecture neighbouring Fukui, speaks at FCCJ luncheon and news conference on possible reactor restarts in Fukui

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

Thursday, June 14

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- BOJ starts two day policy review

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0430 - April revised industrial output and capacity utilisation

COMPANIES

- Hitachi IR day - briefings for analysts and investors

Friday, June 15

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- BOJ ends policy review, announces decision, followed by news conference by its governor, Masaaki Shirakawa

COMPANIES

0100 - Toyota Motor Corp annual shareholders’ meeting

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Kyushu Electric Power President Michiaki Uriu holds news conference

Monday, June 18

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

Tuesday, June 19

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0500 - Crude steel output for May

