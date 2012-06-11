FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - June 12
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - June 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 12

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - Corporate goods price index for May

0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa gives keynote address at San Francisco Fed conference

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0320 - IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton briefing during visit for annual consultation report on Japan economy

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 13

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Machinery orders for April

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce power generation data for May

0230 - Yukiko Kada, governor of Shiga prefecture neighbouring Fukui, speaks at FCCJ luncheon and news conference on possible reactor restarts in Fukui

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 14

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- BOJ starts two day policy review

2350* - Capital flows data

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction

0430 - April revised industrial output and capacity utilisation

COMPANIES

- Hitachi IR day - briefings for analysts and investors

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 15

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- BOJ ends policy review, announces decision, followed by news conference by its governor, Masaaki Shirakawa

COMPANIES

0100 - Toyota Motor Corp annual shareholders’ meeting

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Kyushu Electric Power President Michiaki Uriu holds news conference

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 18

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 19

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0500 - Crude steel output for May

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 20

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2350* - MOF announces customs-cleared energy imports data for May

2350* - Trade data for May

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki to speak at the National Association of Shinkin Banks’ Assembly

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
