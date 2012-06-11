DIARY-Japan - June 12

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not always mean that Reuters will report on it.
Tuesday, June 12
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - Corporate goods price index for May
0000 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa gives keynote address at San Francisco Fed conference
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
0320 - IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton briefing during visit for annual consultation report on Japan economy
Wednesday, June 13
2350* - Machinery orders for April
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce power generation data for May
0230 - Yukiko Kada, governor of Shiga prefecture neighbouring Fukui, speaks at FCCJ luncheon and news conference on possible reactor restarts in Fukui
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, June 14
- BOJ starts two day policy review
2350* - Capital flows data
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year Japanese government bond auction
0430 - April revised industrial output and capacity utilisation
- Hitachi IR day - briefings for analysts and investors
Friday, June 15
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- BOJ ends policy review, announces decision, followed by news conference by its governor, Masaaki Shirakawa
0100 - Toyota Motor Corp annual shareholders’ meeting
0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0630 - Kyushu Electric Power President Michiaki Uriu holds news conference
Monday, June 18
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
Tuesday, June 19
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0500 - Crude steel output for May
Wednesday, June 20
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2350* - MOF announces customs-cleared energy imports data for May
2350* - Trade data for May
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki to speak at the National Association of Shinkin Banks’ Assembly
