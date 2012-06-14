DIARY-Japan - June 15

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
Friday, June 15
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
- BOJ ends policy review, announces decision, followed by news conference by its governor, Masaaki Shirakawa
0100 - Toyota Motor Corp annual shareholders’ meeting
0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0630 - Kyushu Electric Power President Michiaki Uriu holds news conference
Monday, June 18
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
Tuesday, June 19
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0500 - Crude steel output for May
0100 - NTT Docomo Inc holds annual general shareholders’ meeting
Wednesday, June 20
2350* - Trade data for May
2350* - MOF announces customs-cleared energy import data for May
- MOF announces preliminary customs-cleared commodity import data for May
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak at the National Association of Shinkin Banks’ Assembly
0100 - KDDI Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting
Thursday, June 21
- Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida meets business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan
2330 - Reuters Tankan index for June
2350 - Capital flows data for June 10-16
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news
Friday, June 22
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for May
0100 - Toshiba Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting
0100 - Marubeni Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting
Monday, June 25
0500 - Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for July-Sept
Tuesday, June 26
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
COMPANIES 0100 - Renesas Electronics holds annual general shareholders’ meeting
