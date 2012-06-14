DIARY-Japan - June 15

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 15

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

- BOJ ends policy review, announces decision, followed by news conference by its governor, Masaaki Shirakawa

COMPANIES

0100 - Toyota Motor Corp annual shareholders’ meeting

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Kyushu Electric Power President Michiaki Uriu holds news conference

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 18

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 19

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0500 - Crude steel output for May

COMPANIES

0100 - NTT Docomo Inc holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 20

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

2350* - Trade data for May

2350* - MOF announces customs-cleared energy import data for May

- MOF announces preliminary customs-cleared commodity import data for May

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak at the National Association of Shinkin Banks’ Assembly

COMPANIES

0100 - KDDI Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 21

- Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida meets business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan

2330 - Reuters Tankan index for June

2350 - Capital flows data for June 10-16

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 22

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for May

COMPANIES

0100 - Toshiba Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

0100 - Marubeni Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 25

0500 - Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for July-Sept

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 26

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES 0100 - Renesas Electronics holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

