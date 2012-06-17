FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - June 18
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
June 17, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - June 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 18

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0130 - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co to announce July prices

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 19

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0500 - Crude steel output for May

COMPANIES

0100 - NTT Docomo Inc holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 20

ECONOMY, MARKETS, POLITICS

- MOF announces preliminary customs-cleared commodity import data for May

2350* - Trade data for May

2350* - MOF announces customs-cleared energy import data for May

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to speak at the National Association of Shinkin Banks’ Assembly

COMPANIES

0100 - KDDI Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 21

- Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida meets business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan

2330 - Reuters Tankan index for June

2350 - Capital flows data for June 10-16

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan’s President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 22

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for May

COMPANIES

0100 - Toshiba Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

0100 - Marubeni Corp holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 25

0500 - Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for July-Sept

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 26

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES

0100 - Renesas Electronics holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 27

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

COMPANIES

- Tokyo Electric Power Co holds annual general shareholders’ meeting

---------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

