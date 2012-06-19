DIARY-Japan - June 20

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Wednesday, June 20
2350* - Bank of Japan releases minutes of its May 22-23 policy-setting meeting
2350* - Trade data for May
2350* - MOF customs-cleared energy import data for May
- MOF preliminary customs-cleared commodity import data for May
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at National Association of Shinkin Banks’ Assembly
0100 - KDDI Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting
Thursday, June 21
- Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida meets business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan
2330 - Reuters Tankan index for June
2350 - Capital flows data for June 10-16
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0300 - Chinese ambassador to Japan speech on bilateral ties
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference
Friday, June 22
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for May
0100 - Toshiba Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting
0100 - Marubeni Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting
Monday, June 25
0500 - Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for July-Sept
Tuesday, June 26
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
0100 - Renesas Electronics annual general shareholders’ meeting
0100 - Nippon Steel Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting
0100 - Sumitomo Metal Industries annual general shareholders’ meeting
Wednesday, June 27
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
- Tokyo Electric Power Co annual general shareholders’ meeting
- Kansai Electric Power Co annual general shareholders’ meeting
Thursday, June 28
2350*- Retail sales for May
2350*- Capital flows data for June 17-23
0030 - MOF announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for May
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
- Olympus annual general shareholders’ meeting ----------------------------------------------------------
Friday, June 29
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2313* - June manufacturing PMI
2330* - May nationwide core and overall CPI
2330* - June Tokyo core and overall CPI
2330* - May unemployment rate and jobs-to-applicants ratio
2330* - May household spending year-on-year and month-on-month
2350* - May preliminary industrial output and forecasts for coming months
0430* - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for May
0500* - May housing starts and construction orders
Monday, July 2
2350* - Bank of Japan Tankan business sentiment survey for June, including big manufacturers’ index
0430 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi speaks on Europe’s financial crisis and its repercussions in Asia ----------------------------------------------------------
Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts