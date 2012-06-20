DIARY-Japan - June 21

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 21

- Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida meets business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan

2330 - Reuters Tankan index for June

2350 - Capital flows data for June 10-16

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

0300 - Chinese ambassador to Japan speech on bilateral ties

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 22

- Government to release monthly economic report for June

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for May

COMPANIES

0100 - Toshiba Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting

0100 - Marubeni Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 25

0500 - Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for July-September

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 26

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES

0100 - Renesas Electronics annual general shareholders’ meeting

0100 - Nippon Steel Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting

0100 - Sumitomo Metal Industries annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 27

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

COMPANIES

- Tokyo Electric Power Co annual general shareholders’ meeting

- Kansai Electric Power Co annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 28

2350*- Retail sales for May

2350*- Capital flows data for June 17-23

0030 - MOF announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for May

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

COMPANIES

- Olympus Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting ----------------------------------------------------------

Friday, June 29

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2315* - June manufacturing PMI

2330* - May nationwide core and overall CPI

2330* - June Tokyo core and overall CPI

2330* - May unemployment rate and jobs-to-applicants ratio

2330* - May household spending year-on-year and month-on-month

2350* - May preliminary industrial output and forecasts for coming months

0430* - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for May

0500* - May housing starts and construction orders

----------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 2

2350* - Bank of Japan Tankan business sentiment survey for June, including big manufacturers’ index

0430 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi speaks on Europe’s financial crisis and its repercussions in Asia ----------------------------------------------------------

