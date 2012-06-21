DIARY-Japan - June 22

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
Friday, June 22
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for May
0100 - Toshiba Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting
0100 - Marubeni Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting
Monday, June 25
- Government to release monthly economic report for June
0500 - Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for July-September
Tuesday, June 26
Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0100 - Copper product output for May
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
0100 - Nissan Motor Co annual general shareholders’ meeting
0100 - Renesas Electronics annual general shareholders’ meeting
Wednesday, June 27
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
- Tokyo Electric Power Co annual general shareholders’ meeting
- Kansai Electric Power Co annual general shareholders’ meeting
0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy announces crude refining plan for July
Thursday, June 28
2350*- Retail sales for May
2350*- Capital flows data for June 17-23
0030 - MOF announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for May
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
- Japan gold exports in May
- Japan’s zinc exports in May
- Olympus Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting
Friday, June 29
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
2315* - June manufacturing PMI
2330* - May nationwide core and overall CPI
2330* - June Tokyo core and overall CPI
2330* - May unemployment rate and jobs-to-applicants ratio
2330* - May household spending year-on-year and month-on-month
2350* - May preliminary industrial output and forecasts for coming months
0400 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation regular news conference
0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for May
0500 - May housing starts and construction orders
0300 - Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani speaks at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on the initiative to use English in the company ----------------------------------------------------------
Monday, July 2
2350* - Bank of Japan Tankan business sentiment survey for June, including big manufacturers’ index
0430 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi speaks on Europe’s financial crisis and its repercussions in Asia
Tuesday, July 3
- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi
0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for May
0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction
