DIARY-Japan - June 22
June 21, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - June 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

----------------------------------------------

Friday, June 22

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0100 - Copper wire and cable shipments for May

COMPANIES

0100 - Toshiba Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting

0100 - Marubeni Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Monday, June 25

- Government to release monthly economic report for June

0500 - Meteorological Agency announces weather forecast for July-September

----------------------------------------------

Tuesday, June 26

Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0100 - Copper product output for May

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

COMPANIES

0100 - Nissan Motor Co annual general shareholders’ meeting

0100 - Renesas Electronics annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------

Wednesday, June 27

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

COMPANIES

- Tokyo Electric Power Co annual general shareholders’ meeting

- Kansai Electric Power Co annual general shareholders’ meeting

0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy announces crude refining plan for July

----------------------------------------------

Thursday, June 28

2350*- Retail sales for May

2350*- Capital flows data for June 17-23

0030 - MOF announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for May

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

- Japan gold exports in May

- Japan’s zinc exports in May

COMPANIES

- Olympus Corp annual general shareholders’ meeting

----------------------------------------------------------

Friday, June 29

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

2315* - June manufacturing PMI

2330* - May nationwide core and overall CPI

2330* - June Tokyo core and overall CPI

2330* - May unemployment rate and jobs-to-applicants ratio

2330* - May household spending year-on-year and month-on-month

2350* - May preliminary industrial output and forecasts for coming months

0400 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation regular news conference

0430 - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announces monthly oil data for May

0500 - May housing starts and construction orders

COMPANIES

0300 - Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani speaks at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on the initiative to use English in the company ----------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 2

2350* - Bank of Japan Tankan business sentiment survey for June, including big manufacturers’ index

0430 - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi speaks on Europe’s financial crisis and its repercussions in Asia

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 3

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for May

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

