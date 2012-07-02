FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - July 3
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 10:02 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - July 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 3

- Cabinet meeting followed by news conference by Finance Minister Jun Azumi

0130 - Wage earners’ earnings data for May

0130 - Auction of 10-year Japanese government bonds

0430 - Japan Gas Association chairman Mitsunori Torihara holds regular monthly briefing

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 4

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

COMPANIES

0600 - Aeon Co earnings results for its March-May first quarter

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, July 5

- Bank of Japan holds branch managers’ meeting

2350* - Capital flows data for June 24-30

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

COMPANIES

0600 - Seven & I Holdings earnings results for its March-May first quarter

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 6

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0400 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi speak at seminar hosted by Nikkei newspaper

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for May

COMPANIES

0600 - Fast Retailing earnings results for nine months to May 31

-------------------------------------------------------

Saturday, July 7

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde lectures at Tokyo’s Keio University

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 9

2350* - Bank lending for June

2350* - Current account for May JPCURT=ECI]

2350* - Machinery orders for May

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for June

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 10

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Consumer confidence index for June

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
