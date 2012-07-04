DIARY-Japan - July 5

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.
- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.
- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.
Thursday, July 5
- Bank of Japan holds branch managers’ meeting
2350* - Capital flows data for June 24-30
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
0600 - Seven & I Holdings earnings results for its March-May first quarter
Friday, July 6
2350* - Foreign reserves as of end of June
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference
0120 - 6-month discount bill auction
0400 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi speak at seminar hosted by Nikkei newspaper
0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for May
0600 - Fast Retailing earnings results for nine months to May 31
Saturday, July 7
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde lectures at Tokyo’s Keio University
Monday, July 9
2350* - Bank lending for June
2350* - Current account for May JPCURT=ECI]
2350* - Machinery orders for May
0500 - Economy Watchers survey for June
Tuesday, July 10
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference
0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction
0500 - Consumer confidence index for June
Wednesday, July 11
2350* - Corporate goods price index for June
- Bank of Japan policy board starts two-day meeting
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data
Thursday, July 12
2350* - Capital flows data for July 1-7
- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces decision
------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:
Live Japan economic data
Japan holidays
Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:
Live G7 Economic Indicators
Forex & debt day ahead
Index of diaries
Upcoming Reuters polls
Week ahead in Asia & Pacific
General and Political
Economic Events
Government Debt Auctions
Equities
Grains and Oilseeds
Softs
Metals
Energy
Sports
Holidays
All Diaries
For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts