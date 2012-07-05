DIARY-Japan - July 6

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 6

2350* - Foreign reserves as of end of June

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0400 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi speak at seminar hosted by Nikkei newspaper

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for May

COMPANIES

0600 - Fast Retailing earnings results for nine months to May 31

-------------------------------------------------------

Saturday, July 7

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde lectures at Tokyo’s Keio University

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 9

2350* - Bank lending for June

2350* - Current account for May JPCURT=ECI]

2350* - Machinery orders for May

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for June

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 10

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Consumer confidence index for June

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 11

- Political heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa due to launch new party

2350* - Corporate goods price index for June

- Bank of Japan policy board starts two-day meeting

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, July 12

2350* - Capital flows data for July 1-7

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces decision -------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 13

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0430 - Revised industrial output and capacity utilisation index for May

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

