DIARY-Japan - July 7
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 10:02 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - July 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Saturday, July 7

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde lectures at Tokyo’s Keio University

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 9

2350* - Bank lending for June

2350* - Current account for May JPCURT=ECI]

2350* - Machinery orders for May

0500 - Economy Watchers survey for June

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 10

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Consumer confidence index for June

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 11

- Political heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa due to launch new party

- Bank of Japan policy board starts two-day meeting

2350* - Corporate goods price index for June

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, July 12

2350* - Capital flows data for July 1-7

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces decision

0530 - Shikoku Electric Power Vice President Toru Sunouchi holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 13

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce power generation data for June

0430 - Revised industrial output and capacity utilisation index for May -------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 16

No major events scheduled

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
