FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Japan - July 10
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2012 / 10:03 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - July 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 10

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Consumer confidence index for June

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 11

- Political heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa due to launch new party

- Bank of Japan policy board starts two-day meeting

2350* - Corporate goods price index for June

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, July 12

2350* - Capital flows data for July 1-7

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces decision

0530 - Shikoku Electric Power Vice President Toru Sunouchi holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 13

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce power generation data for June

0430 - Revised industrial output and capacity utilisation index for May -------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 16

No major events scheduled -------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 17

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.