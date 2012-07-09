DIARY-Japan - July 10

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 10

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0130 - 30-year Japanese government bond auction

0500 - Consumer confidence index for June

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 11

- Political heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa due to launch new party

- Bank of Japan policy board starts two-day meeting

2350* - Corporate goods price index for June

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) announces weekly oil data

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, July 12

2350* - Capital flows data for July 1-7

- Bank of Japan ends two-day policy-setting meeting, announces decision

0530 - Shikoku Electric Power Vice President Toru Sunouchi holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 13

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce power generation data for June

0430 - Revised industrial output and capacity utilisation index for May -------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 16

No major events scheduled -------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 17

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

