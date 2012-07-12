FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Japan - July 13
July 12, 2012 / 10:02 PM / 5 years ago

DIARY-Japan - July 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 13

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0200 - Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan to announce power generation data for June

0430 - Revised industrial output and capacity utilisation index for May

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 16

National holiday - Marine Day

1030 - Nissan to announce a new compact car for global market

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 17

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0100 - June rolled copper output data

COMPANIES

0130 - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co to announce July pricing

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 18

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0500 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman briefing

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, July 19

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for July

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference

0500 - Crude steel output for June

COMPANIES

0200 - Japan Automobile Manufacturers’ Association chairman Akio Toyoda, who is also president of Toyota Motor Co, to hold regular news conference -------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 20

2350* - Capital flows data for July 8-14

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0100 - June cable and wire output data

COMPANIES

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide Karita holds news conference ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
