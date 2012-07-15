DIARY-Japan - July 16

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click
Monday, July 16
National holiday - Marine Day
0400 - Anti-nuclear protesters including Nobel literature prize laureate Kenzaburo Oe gather in Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park
1030 - Nissan to announce a new compact car for global market
Tuesday, July 17
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference
0100 - June rolled copper output data
0130 - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co to announce July pricing
Wednesday, July 18
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
0500 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman briefing
Thursday, July 19
2330* - Reuters Tankan index for July
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data
0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference
0500 - Crude steel output for June
0200 - Japan Automobile Manufacturers’ Association chairman Akio Toyoda, who is also president of Toyota Motor Co, to hold regular news conference -------------------------------------------------------
Friday, July 20
2350* - Capital flows data for July 8-14
- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference
0100 - Cable and wire output data for June
0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide Karita holds news conference
Monday, July 23
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
