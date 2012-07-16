DIARY-Japan - July 17

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, July 17

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0100 - June rolled copper output data

COMPANIES

0130 - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co to announce July pricing

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, July 18

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0500 - Japan Iron and Steel Federation chairman briefing

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, July 19

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for July

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 5-year Japanese government bond auction

0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan announces weekly oil data

0500 - Petroleum Association of Japan President Yasushi Kimura holds monthly news conference

0500 - Crude steel output for June

COMPANIES

0200 - Japan Automobile Manufacturers’ Association chairman Akio Toyoda, who is also president of Toyota Motor Co, to hold regular news conference -------------------------------------------------------

Friday, July 20

2350* - Capital flows data for July 8-14

- Finance Minister Jun Azumi post-cabinet meeting news conference

0100 - Cable and wire output data for June

COMPANIES

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide Karita holds news conference

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, July 23

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

