DIARY-Japan - Oct 3

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 3

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0300 - Weekly oil data from Petroleum Association of Japan

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 4

- Bank of Japan starts 2-day policy meeting

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 23-29

0120 - 6-month discount bill auction

0130 - 10-year Japanese government bond auction

0430 - Japan Gas Association Chairman Mitsunori Torihara holds monthly news conference

0600 - Seven & I Holdings announces first-half earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 5

2350* - Foreign reserves at end of September

- Bank of Japan ends policy meeting, announces rate decision

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for August

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 8

- National holiday: Health and Sports Day

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 9

- Annual Meeting events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (to Oct 14)

- Finance Ministry and World Bank launch 2-day event on disaster risk management in northeast city of Sendai, in area devastated by last year’s earthquake and tsunami

2350* - Current account for August

0500 - Economy watchers survey for September

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 10

- Annual Meeting events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (to Oct 14)

0120 - 2-month discount bill auction

0330 - Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer speaks at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan

0710 - Finance Ministry and World Bank hold news conference following 2-day event on disaster risk management in northeast city of Sendai, in area devastated by last year’s earthquake and tsunami

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 11

- Annual Meeting events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (to Oct 14)

- Briefings by Institute of International Finance

2350* - Bank lending for September

2350* - Machinery orders for August

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 30-year government bond auction

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for September

0602 - Fast Retailing Co announces full-year earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 12

- Annual Meeting events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (to Oct 14)

- Standard and Poor’s holds briefing on sidelines of IMF/World Bank meetings

2350* - Corporate goods price index for September

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 30-Oct 6

0600 - Aeon Co announces first-half earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 15

0430 - Revised industrial output for August

0630 - Kirin Holdings announces 2013-2015 mid-term management plan

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 16

0130 - 5-year government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 17

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 18

2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 7-13

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 19

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa delivers speech at credit union association meeting

-------------------------------------------------------

