DIARY-Japan - Oct 10

Wednesday, Oct 10
- Annual Meeting events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (to Oct 14)
0120 - 2-month discount bill auction
0330 - Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer speaks at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan
0710 - Finance Ministry and World Bank hold news conference following 2-day event on disaster risk management in northeast city of Sendai, in area devastated by last year’s earthquake and tsunami
Thursday, Oct 11
- Annual Meeting events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (to Oct 14)
- Briefings by Institute of International Finance
2345* - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds news conference
2350* - Bank lending for September
2350* - Machinery orders for August
0030 - World Bank Group President Jim Yong holds news conference
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 30-year government bond auction
0300 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in debate on globalisation organised by NHK
0500 - Consumer confidence survey for September
0602 - Fast Retailing Co announces full-year earnings results
0730 - Fed’s Janet Yellen takes part in Institute of International Finance special session
Friday, Oct 12
- Annual Meeting events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (to Oct 14)
- Standard and Poor’s holds briefing on sidelines of IMF/World Bank meetings
2350* - Corporate goods price index for September
2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 30-Oct 6
2350* - BOJ announces money supply for September
0400 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in debate on global economy organised by BBC
0600 - Aeon Co announces first-half earnings results
Monday, Oct 15
0430 - Revised industrial output for August
0630 - Kirin Holdings announces 2013-2015 mid-term management plan
Tuesday, Oct 16
0130 - 5-year government bond auction
Wednesday, Oct 17
0120 - 1-year discount bill auction
Thursday, Oct 18
2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 7-13
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year government bond auction
Friday, Oct 19
0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa delivers speech at credit union association meeting
Monday, Oct 22
- Bank of Japan holds meeting of regional branch managers
2330* - Reuters Tankan index for October
2350* - Trade data for September
Tuesday, Oct 23
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
Wednesday, Oct 24
1800 - Elpida Memory Inc bankruptcy hearing in Delaware
