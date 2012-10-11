DIARY-Japan - Oct 12

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 12

- Annual Meeting events of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (to Oct 14)

- Standard and Poor’s holds briefing on sidelines of IMF/World Bank meetings

2350* - Corporate goods price index for September

2350* - Capital flows data for Sept 30-Oct 6

2350* - BOJ announces money supply for September

0400 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in debate on global economy organised by BBC

0600 - Aeon Co announces first-half earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 15

0430 - Revised industrial output for August

0630 - Kirin Holdings announces 2013-2015 mid-term management plan

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 16

0130 - 5-year government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 17

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 18

2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 7-13

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 19

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa delivers speech at credit union association meeting

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 22

- Bank of Japan holds meeting of regional branch managers

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for October

2350* - Trade data for September

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 23

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 24

1800 - Elpida Memory Inc bankruptcy hearing in Delaware

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 25

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 14-20 [ JPSTKO=ECI]

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 26

2330* - Japan-Tokyo CPI for October

2330* - Japan-Nationwide CPI for September

