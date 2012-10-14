FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-Japan - Oct 15
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - Oct 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

- All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise.

- Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day.

- Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it.

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 15

0430 - Revised industrial output for August

0630 - Kirin Holdings announces 2013-2015 mid-term management plan

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 16

0130 - 5-year government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 17

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 18

2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 7-13

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year government bond auction

0500 - Crue steel output for September

0600 - Bridgestone Corp, world’s biggest tyre maker, to announce mid-term business plan

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 19

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa delivers speech at credit union association meeting

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 22

- Bank of Japan holds meeting of regional branch managers

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for October

2350* - Trade data for September

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 23

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 24

1800 - Elpida Memory Inc bankruptcy hearing in Delaware

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 25

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 14-20

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 26

2330* - Tokyo CPI for October

2330* - Nationwide CPI for September

------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Oct 29

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 30

2350* - Unemployment rate for September

2350* - All Households Spending for September

2350* - Industrial output for September

0415 - Mitsubishi Motors to announce H1 earnings

------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries:

Live Japan economic data

Japan holidays

Diaries in Japanese Global diaries:

Live G7 Economic Indicators

Forex & debt day ahead

Index of diaries

Upcoming Reuters polls

Week ahead in Asia & Pacific

General and Political

Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Equities

Grains and Oilseeds

Softs

Metals

Energy

Sports

Holidays

All Diaries

For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.