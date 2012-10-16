DIARY-Japan - Oct 17

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

Wednesday, Oct 17

0120 - 1-year discount bill auction

0600 - Hedge fund Japan Advisory to challenge insider trading charge in hearing at Financial Services Agency

Thursday, Oct 18

2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 7-13

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year government bond auction

0500 - Crude steel output for September

0600 - Bridgestone Corp, world’s biggest tyre maker, to announce mid-term business plan

Friday, Oct 19

0100 - Copper cable shipments for September

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa delivers speech at credit union association meeting

Monday, Oct 22

- Bank of Japan holds meeting of regional branch managers

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for October

2350* - Trade data for September

Tuesday, Oct 23

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

Wednesday, Oct 24

1800 - Elpida Memory Inc bankruptcy hearing in Delaware

Thursday, Oct 25

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 14-20

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

Friday, Oct 26

2330* - Tokyo CPI for October

2330* - Nationwide CPI for September

Monday, Oct 29

2350* - Retail sales for September

Tuesday, Oct 30

2350* - Unemployment rate for September

2350* - Household spending for September

2350* - Industrial output for September

0415 - Mitsubishi Motors Corp announces earnings for April-September first half -------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 31

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for October

0130 - Wage earners’ data for September

0500 - Construction orders and housing starts for September

0600 - Mazda Motor Corp announces earnings for April-September first half

0730 - Softbank Corp announces earnings for July-September second quarter

Thursday, Nov 1

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 21-27

