DIARY-Japan - Oct 18

Thursday, Oct 18
2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 7-13
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year government bond auction
0500 - Crude steel output for September
0600 - Bridgestone Corp unveils mid-term business plan
Friday, Oct 19
0100 - Copper cable shipments for September
0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference
0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa delivers speech at credit union association meeting
Monday, Oct 22
- Bank of Japan holds meeting of regional branch managers
2330* - Reuters Tankan index for October
2350* - Trade data for September
Tuesday, Oct 23
0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction
Wednesday, Oct 24
1800 - Elpida Memory Inc bankruptcy hearing in Delaware
Thursday, Oct 25
2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 14-20
0120 - 3-month discount bill auction
0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction
0430 - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Q2 earnings results
0600 - Advantest Corp Q2 earnings results
0600 - Canon Inc Q3 earnings results
Friday, Oct 26
2330* - Tokyo CPI for October
2330* - Nationwide CPI for September
0800 - NEC Corp Q2 earnings
Monday, Oct 29
2350* - Retail sales for September
0600 - Honda Motor Co Q2 earnings results
0715 - Renesas Electronics Corp Q2 earnings results
Tuesday, Oct 30
- Bank of Japan holds one-day Policy Board meeting
2350* - Unemployment rate for September
2350* - Household spending for September
2350* - Industrial output for September
0415 - Mitsubishi Motors Corp Q2 earnings results
0600 - Japan Tobacco Q2 earnings results
0600 - Komatsu Ltd Q2 earnings results
0600 - Hitachi Ltd Q2 earnings results
Wednesday, Oct 31
2313* - Manufacturing PMI for October
0130 - Wage earners’ data for September
0415 - Mitsubishi Electric Q2 earnings results
0500 - Construction orders and housing starts for September
0600 - Mazda Motor Corp Q2 earnings results
0600 - Toshiba Corp Q2 earnings results
0600 - Murata Manufacturing Q2 earnings results
0600 - Fujifilm Holdings Q2 earnings results
0630 - Tokyo Electron Q2 earnings results
0730 - Softbank Corp Q2 earnings results
Thursday, Nov 1
2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 21-27
0600 - Nikon Corp Q2 earnings results
