DIARY-Japan - Oct 18
October 17, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

DIARY-Japan - Oct 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 18

2350* - Capital flows data for Oct 7-13

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 20-year government bond auction

0500 - Crude steel output for September

0600 - Bridgestone Corp unveils mid-term business plan

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 19

0100 - Copper cable shipments for September

0530 - Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi holds monthly news conference

0635 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa delivers speech at credit union association meeting

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 22

- Bank of Japan holds meeting of regional branch managers

2330* - Reuters Tankan index for October

2350* - Trade data for September

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 23

0130 - JGB liquidity-enhancing auction

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 24

1800 - Elpida Memory Inc bankruptcy hearing in Delaware

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Oct 25

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 14-20

0120 - 3-month discount bill auction

0130 - 2-year Japanese government bond auction

0430 - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Q2 earnings results

0600 - Advantest Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Canon Inc Q3 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Oct 26

2330* - Tokyo CPI for October

2330* - Nationwide CPI for September

0800 - NEC Corp Q2 earnings

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Oct 29

2350* - Retail sales for September

0600 - Honda Motor Co Q2 earnings results

0715 - Renesas Electronics Corp Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Oct 30

- Bank of Japan holds one-day Policy Board meeting

2350* - Unemployment rate for September

2350* - Household spending for September

2350* - Industrial output for September

0415 - Mitsubishi Motors Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Japan Tobacco Q2 earnings results

0600 - Komatsu Ltd Q2 earnings results

0600 - Hitachi Ltd Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Oct 31

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for October

0130 - Wage earners’ data for September

0415 - Mitsubishi Electric Q2 earnings results

0500 - Construction orders and housing starts for September

0600 - Mazda Motor Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Toshiba Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Murata Manufacturing Q2 earnings results

0600 - Fujifilm Holdings Q2 earnings results

0630 - Tokyo Electron Q2 earnings results

0730 - Softbank Corp Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Nov 1

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 21-27

0600 - Nikon Corp Q2 earnings results

