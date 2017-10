DIARY-Japan - Oct 31

- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click

Wednesday, Oct 31

2313* - Manufacturing PMI for October

0130 - Wage earners’ data for September

0200 - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd Q2 earnings results

0220 - Denso Corp Q2 earnings results

0300 - Nippon Yusen K.K. Q2 earnings results

0300 - Shiseido Co Q2 earnings results

0400 - Daiichi Sankyo Co Q2 earnings results

0400 - Sumitomo Corp Q2 earnings results

0415 - Mitsubishi Electric Corp Q2 earnings results

0430 - Ministry of Trade releases details of crude imports, including from Iran

0430 - Nuclear Regulation Authority Commissioner Shuichi Tanaka holds news conference

0430 - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Q2 earnings results

0430 - Shikoku Electric Power Co Q2 earnings results

0500 - Construction orders and housing starts for September

0600 - Hokkaido Electric Power Co Q2 earnings results

0600 - Toshiba Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Fujitsu Ltd Q2 earnings results

0600 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Q2 earnings results

0600 - Mazda Motor Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Panasonic Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Softbank Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Fujifilm Holdings Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - All Nippon Airways Co Q2 earnings results

0615 - Tohoku Electric Power Co Q2 earnings results

0620 - Murata Manufacturing Co Q2 earnings results

0630 - Tokyo Electron Ltd Q2 earnings results

0630 - Chugoku Electric Power Co Q2 earnings results

0700 - Kyocera Corp Q2 earnings results

0700 - Chubu Electric Power Co Q2 earnings results

0730 - Electric Power Development Co Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Nov 1

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 21-27

0200 - Honda Motor Co unveils new minivehicle N-One

0400 - Eisai Co Q2 earnings results

0500 - Astellas Pharma Inc Q2 earnings results

0530 - Marubeni Corp six-month earnings results

0600 - Sharp Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Sony Corp Q2 earnings results

0600 - Nikon Corp Q2 earnings results

0800 - Cosmo Oil Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Nov 2

- Nuclear Regulation Authority expert panel visits Kansai Electric’s Ohi nuclear plant to check fault line

0400 - IHI Corp Q2 earnings results

0415 - Norway Business Technology Forum

0430 - Mitsubishi Corp Q2 earnings results

0500 - Itochu Corp Q2 earnings results

0530 - Mitsui & Co Q2 earnings results

0600 - Daiwa Securities Group Q2 earnings results

0630 - Japan Petroleum Exploration Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Nov 5

0600 - Toyota Motor Corp Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Nov 6

0500 - Leading and coincident indicators for September

0600 - DeNA Co Q2 earnings results

0730 - Nissan Motor Co Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Nov 7

2350* - Foreign reserves for October

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Nov 8

2350* - Current account for September

2350* - Machinery orders for September

2350* - Bank lending for October

2350* - Capital flows data for week of Oct 28-Nov 3

0500 - Economy watchers survey for October

-------------------------------------------------------

Friday, Nov 9

2350* - BOJ money supply for October

0400 - Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp Q2 earnings results

0500 - Consumer confidence survey for October

0600 - Suzuki Motor Corp Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Monday, Nov 12

2350* - Corporate goods price index for October

2350* - July-September GDP

0230 - Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa speaks at seminar hosted by Kyodo news agency

0600 - Olympus Corp Q2 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Tuesday, Nov 13

0430 - Revised industrial output for September

-------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, Nov 14

- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results

- Mizuho Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results

- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Q2 earnings results

0600 - Gree Inc Q1 earnings results

-------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, Nov 15

- Deadline for decision on Codelco’s possible sale of Anglo Sur property stake to Mitsui & Co

-2330* - Reuters Tankan index for November [JPRTAN=ECI)

-2350* - Capital flows data for Nov 4-10

